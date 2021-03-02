PITTSFIELD — Nonmanagement city employees who aren’t in a union, as well as a department head, soon might receive a pay increase — and three new positions soon might be added to the city roster.
The City Council’s Ordinances and Rules Committee this week voted in favor of the Tyer administration's proposed changes, sending them back to the council with a recommendation for approval.
If the full council signs off, the city would amend the pay scale for nonunion, nonmanagement employees to increase the minimum allowable starting wage from $12.50 to $15 an hour, and add four new compensation categories that top out at a range of $49,900 to $65,000, according to Michael Taylor, the city's human resources director. The highest salary range for this category of employees is currently $48,300 to $57,000.
There are 22 nonunion, nonmanagement municipal employees, according to Taylor, who said a good majority of them work at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. A few serve as administrators, and others take part in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Taylor said those employees received a cost-of-living increase only one year from 2008 through 2017, unlike union employees, whose compensation is negotiated by contract. Annual increases resumed in 2017, but those years of stagnant wages continue to put them at a disadvantage.
“They’re just falling further and further behind than the rest of our employees,” he said.
If approved, the 22 employees would see pay raises of $2,000 to $4,800 each next fiscal year, shaking out to a payroll increase of about $90,000 annually for all nonunion, nonmanagement positions combined, he said.
Taylor said the Tyer administration set out to study compensation for this employee group last year, but progress was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said the new salary schedules would bring the city closer in line with comparable Gateway Communities and Berkshires communities.
Mayor Linda Tyer also has proposed raising the salary range for human resources director from $68,687 to $89,293, where, she said, it was “misclassified” among municipal leadership, up to $83,112 to $108,045. Tyer said the raise would bring the director’s salary in line with counterparts in comparable communities, and reflects new responsibilities like co-leading her diversity equity and inclusion initiative, as well as the general complexity of the work.
The committee voted 4-1 in favor of the raise, with councilors Earl Persip III, Nick Caccamo and Pete White in favor and Councilor Anthony Maffuccio opposed. Maffuccio said he could not support giving one person a raise when other city employees deserve one, too, something the city can’t afford.
After Persip expressed doubt about the city being able to attract a qualified new candidate to the position at any less than that amount should Taylor leave his position for a higher paying job, Maffuccio asked Taylor, “Are you planning on leaving because your pay is too small?“
Taylor said that was "a bit of an awkward question" but began to respond, but Tyer unmuted herself and intervened.
“I can’t allow this line of questioning to take place,” she exclaimed, prompting heated cross-talk between the two as Maffuccio shouted “point of order,” and asserted that the question was fair in light of Persip's concerns about a vacancy. Councilors then steered the conversation back to the salary reclassification issue.
The subcommittee also approved Tyer’s proposal to create two new positions in City Hall and one in the Police Department. She proposed restructuring the assessor’s office, involving the elimination of one assessor position and the creation of a chief assessor position with a salary range of $75,556 to $98,223, which would be held by longtime Assessor Paula King. King said the restructuring would trim about $37,000 from the department’s budget annually.
Tyer also proposed creating a grant administrator position at the Police Department. Chief Michael Wynn said the department's executive assistant has been juggling her office duties with growing reporting requirements tied to the approximately 50 grants the department receives, work that, he said, is a full-time job in itself.
Finally, Tyer put forward a new assistant information technology officer position, which would report to Chief Information Officer Michael Steben. Steben said the city’s IT network has undergone “explosive growth” and highlighted the need to protect against threats of a data breach.