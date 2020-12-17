A powerful nor’easter dumped over a foot of snow in the Berkshires early Thursday, laying down a fresh blanket of fluffy powder just a week before the Christmas holiday.
Snowfall totals might have been even higher, but a shift in the storm’s track brought the heaviest snow totals to areas around Albany, N.Y., some of which got nearly 30 inches of snow.
By noon, the steady snow had wrapped up and the coastal storm was headed toward Nova Scotia.
In the Berkshires, Lanesborough hit the jackpot, reporting 23 inches, with most other communities seeing about 13 or 14 inches, according to local weather spotters. Forecasters had predicted that the majority of the Berkshires would get 18 to 24 inches.
Around sunrise, nearly a foot of snow had fallen at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, and slightly more at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, according to reports from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com.
Fortunately, the snow was not the typically heavy, wet stuff we usually get in December, making it easier to plow and shovel.
“The snow was dry and lighter due to cold, dry air to the north that kept the moisture content down,” said Neil Stuart, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany.
The storm track shifted the heaviest snow bands to the north and west, Stuart said. Albany got a record 19.5 inches from midnight to noon Thursday, a record for Dec. 17.
Several surrounding hilltowns in Albany County got 25 to 30 inches.
Snow came down at the rate of 1 to 4 inches per hour starting late Wednesday night, and freezing fog in many areas was cutting visibility to half a mile or less. Authorities urged motorists to stay home, advice that apparently was heeded; local and state police report only a few cars off the road, no major accidents or injuries.
Traffic was light for the first half of Thursday as the majority of school districts shut down, along with many businesses and services.
Most schools in Berkshire County closed completely, with no instruction offered. But, some districts switched to all-remote education for the day, including Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock Regional and North Adams. Pittsfield began its day remotely, but quickly canceled, citing power and internet outages in the city.
In a robocall to district families, interim Superintendent Joe Curtis lamented an "unbending list of challenges" the district has faced this year.
Also, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay because of snow Thursday.
About 9 a.m., Eversource reported more than 11,000 power outages in Pittsfield, Lee, Dalton and Laneborough. The outages were short-lived, and service was restored by late morning. National Grid reported no outages in the county.
Despite harsh conditions, Pittsfield residents embraced the day as they prepared for work Thursday morning.
"I woke up at 4 a.m. and spent about 20 minutes cleaning off my car," Theo Litourneau said. "Roads were slick on the way to work and many of them were still deep with snow."
Litourneau's regular commute of 10 minutes doubled as he made it to work about 5:30 a.m.
"There must've been 4 to 5 inches of snow on the road in some places," he said.
Others have been out since 11 p.m. Wednesday working to remove snow, including Michael A. Bianco, owner of Michael A. Bianco Landscaping. His company had five vans and 20 plow trucks removing snow from commercial and private locations.
"We received 20 calls on Wednesday from people trying to open new accounts," Bianco said. "We've been full for the last month now, but people always seem to wait for the last minute."
Bianco and his crew had taken breaks, but they remained on the roads well into the day Thursday.
"Guys are on their third round of plowing right now," Bianco said at 7 a.m. "We will keep plowing until it is done. It is starting to look like this storm could roll into Friday morning for us."