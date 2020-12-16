A fierce snowstorm is aiming a direct hit at western New England, southern Vermont and eastern New York, with predicted snow totals now topping a foot in the Berkshires and surrounding counties, including most of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and southern Vermont.
An updated winter storm warning from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., warns of very difficult travel conditions from Wednesday evening into midday Thursday, with a strong impact on the morning commute tomorrow. The warning extends from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Strong winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow on area roadways overnight until Thursday afternoon.
The first flakes are likely to fly beginning around 8 to 9 on Wednesday night, and the snow is expected to taper off and end by 2 p.m. Thursday.
The track of the storm hugging the New England coast means 12 to 18 inches of snow, according to the government forecasters, with the heaviest snow between midnight and 8 a.m. on Thursday, falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
At least a foot of snow is predicted in the New York and Boston metro areas, as well as upstate New York, with totals dropping north of Albany. Bennington and Windham counties in southern Vermont should see close to a foot.
With temperatures hovering in the teens to low 20s, the snow will be dry and fluffy, allowing for rapid accumulation, forecasters pointed out.
Dry and very cold weather is expected through the weekend, with no additional major storms on the horizon over the five-day period through next Tuesday.
Winter storm alerts covered eight states from North Carolina to Massachusetts, AccuWeather reported. More snow is expected from the developing nor’easter than from all of last winter’s storms combined in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
Shipping delays affecting coronavirus vaccine distribution and Christmas gift deliveries are expected, adding to the crush already affecting the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and other services.