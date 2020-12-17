As dawn broke over the Berkshires on Thursday, most early risers would agree with the National Weather Service’s assessment of the powerful nor’easter still pummeling the region: It’s a blockbuster.
As of 7 a.m., the government forecasters predicted continuing moderate to heavy snowfall through the morning before tapering off this afternoon, as the storm races over the Gulf of Maine toward Nova Scotia.
Snow was coming down at the rate of 1 to 4 inches, and freezing fog in many areas was cutting visibility to half a mile or less. Authorities urged motorists to stay home, advice that was being heeded by many as a majority of school districts shut down, along with many businesses and services.
By the time the storm ends, total snowfall could range from 16 to 24 inches over the Berkshires, southern Vermont and eastern New York, including the Capital Region, according to the government forecast office in Albany, N.Y. Upstate New York from Saratoga Springs northward should see 8 to 18 inches, with the lower amounts in the Lake George region.
Around sunrise, nearly a foot of snow had fallen at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, and slightly more at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, according to reports from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com.
Most schools in Berkshire County closed completely, with no instruction offered. But some districts switched to all-remote education for the day, including Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock Regional and North Adams. Pittsfield began its day remotely, but quickly canceled, citing power and internet outages in the city.
In a robocall to district families, interim Superintendent Joe Curtis lamented an "unbending list of challenges" the district has faced this year.
Also, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday. More delays due to snow accumulation and removal are possible. For specific route information, visit the BRTA website or call the operations department at 1-800-292-BRTA.
Elsewhere, as the fast-moving winter storm barreled through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast, snow piled up and mixed with sleet and stiff winds to create hazardous road conditions in the affected areas.
As had been forecast, the storm was proving to be one of the biggest in New York, Philadelphia and other East Coast cities since a crippling 2016 blizzard.
“Everything that was predicted is right on track,” said David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.
The nor’easter, hit first in Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area, and at its peak stretched nearly 1,000 miles, from North Carolina to New England.
This story will be updated.