NORTH ADAMS — A third applicant for a retail marijuana shop was granted a special permit by the city’s Planning Board on Monday, even though the city ordinance only allows for two such operations.
The proprietors of Spencer House LLC said they were aware of the limit on licenses but noted that the city could amend the marijuana retail ordinance. They already operate a store in Becket.
As of now, two special permits have been approved for Clear Sky, which opens Saturday in the former Friendly’s on State Road, and for Sparkboro Wellness for a location on Curran Highway.
The city’s ordinance limits the number of retail licenses available to just less than 20 percent of the number of package store licenses. North Adams has eight licensed package stores, meaning only two marijuana licenses are available.
Anello and Glenn Posey are partners in Spencer House. They plan to renovate space inside the American Legion into a retail marijuana shop.