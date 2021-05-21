NORTH ADAMS — The city’s Office of Tourism announces the return of in-person community events this summer. All events organized by the city will follow the state COVID guidelines in place at the time they occur. As of the most recent announcement, all restrictions will be lifted as of May 29.
Residents and visitors attending events should take any safety precautions they feel appropriate for themselves. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated attendees, but this will not be required.
The farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays beginning June 5 at the St. Anthony lot at Marshall Street and St. Anthony Drive.
The Concerts at Windsor Lake series will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 16 at the Windsor Lake pavilion, and Movies under the Stars returns to Colegrove Park on June 25. Free films will be screened at dusk on the last Friday of the month.
First Fridays, a new initiative encouraging shopping downtown and nearby, will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
SteepleCats’ home games return to Joe Wolfe Field at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5. A fireworks display will follow the July 4 game.
The Downtown Celebration is tentatively planned for a Saturday afternoon in August, and ArtWeek Berkshires, a collaboration of five Berkshire County Cultural Districts, is slated for Sept. 16-26.
Bright Ideas Brewing will be hosting free live music at 6 p.m. every Tuesday beginning May 25 and three Steeple City Sounds pop-up concerts are slated from June 18 to 20.
Community Day at Mass MoCA will offer free admission to Berkshire County residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Events that have been postponed until 2022 include the Eagle Street Beach Party, the Motorama Car Show and Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA.
More information about events will be available at explorenorthadams.com/city-events/.