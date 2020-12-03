NORTH ADAMS — City Clerk Deborah Pedercini will leave her post in 2021, after three years in the position and more than 31 years with the city of North Adams.
She told The Eagle that she plans to depart by the end of February, though the precise date will depend on the city's timeline for hiring a replacement. She said she has taken a position with the Lee Housing Authority.
Pedercini began her work with the city in 1989 in the Office of Community Development and joined the clerk's office in 2016 as an assistant city clerk. She took the helm in January 2019 when City Clerk Marilyn Gomeau retired.
Pedercini's term as clerk was set to end in 2022.
A city committee has begun to work on finding her replacement and plans to advertise a job posting this month.