Pedercini voting setup

North Adams City Clerk Deborah Pedercini sets up voting booths at St. Elizabeth of Hungary last March as the city prepares for Super Tuesday. Pedercini is stepping down next year.

 GILLIAN JONES - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — City Clerk Deborah Pedercini will leave her post in 2021, after three years in the position and more than 31 years with the city of North Adams.

She told The Eagle that she plans to depart by the end of February, though the precise date will depend on the city's timeline for hiring a replacement. She said she has taken a position with the Lee Housing Authority.

Pedercini began her work with the city in 1989 in the Office of Community Development and joined the clerk's office in 2016 as an assistant city clerk. She took the helm in January 2019 when City Clerk Marilyn Gomeau retired.

Pedercini's term as clerk was set to end in 2022.

A city committee has begun to work on finding her replacement and plans to advertise a job posting this month.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.