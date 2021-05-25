NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams City Council will accept applications to fill the seat of former Councilor Paul Hopkins.
The council accepted Hopkins' resignation at the meeting on Tuesday and set a timeline for replacing him.
Applicants can express interest by submitting a letter to City Clerk Cathleen King by noon Friday at city_clerk@northadams-ma.gov. Applications can also be dropped off in the secure drop boxes installed at each entrance to City Hall.
Candidates will then give five-minute presentations to the council during a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 1. Councilors will then vote on a new councilor.
The council will be voting to fill the seat just months ahead of the next election.
All five councilors present voted unanimously to approve the process.
Councilor Lisa Blackmer had suggested the expedited process, pointing out that holding a special council meeting — rather than waiting for the next planned meeting — could allow the newly chosen member to join the budget process in its most critical weeks.
Jason LaForest, formerly the council's vice president, assumed the role of president on Tuesday. The council agreed to elect a vice president by vote at the following regular meeting.