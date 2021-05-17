NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams City Hall will reopen to the public on June 1, following the state rollback of COVID-19 regulations. After the reopening, North Adams will follow federal and state masking guidance, which recommends that vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face coverings or social distance, except in certain settings, and advises unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks and distance.
“Like many people in our community I have mixed emotions about this lifting of restrictions and return to standard operations,” said Mayor Tom Bernard in a news release on Monday. “I still will be watching public health data carefully and working with the health department and board of health to review operations and make adjustments in response to local conditions. Overall, though, my overwhelming response is one of immense gratitude for the team working in City Hall, and throughout the city, and for all the members of our community.”
The announcement follows the state’s decision to roll back all remaining COVID-19 regulations on May 29.
”Anyone who has concerns about their personal health should feel welcome and supported in continuing to wear a mask when interacting with the public or with city staff,” the release also stated.
At least 75 percent of adults have received at least one dose across the state, and some 60 percent of all Berkshire County residents — both adults and children — had received at least one shot as of last week.
Bernard urged city residents to get vaccinated and to visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org and maimmunizations.org for information and appointments.
He also thanked the city and said he looked forward to a cautious return “to the rhythms and routines of summer in North Adams.” City hall offices will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Staff will remain available by phone and email. The city urged members of the public to continue to schedule appointments to minimize wait times and delays. Payments will still be accepted by mail, online at northadams-ma.gov and in secure drop boxes outside of City Hall entrances.
The North Adams Public Schools office, on the second floor of the building, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday until June 11. After that date, the NAPS office will be open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The North Adams Public Library also will reopen with regular hours for in-person browsing, borrowing and computer use on June 1. Group meetings, gatherings and other uses will not be allowed yet.
The Mary Spitzer Senior Center will still offer limited hours and programming by appointment, the city said, “with plans to reopen fully later in the summer following the completion of planned renovations to the senior center building.”