NORTH ADAMS — The City Council has nominated Cathleen King, a former North Adams teacher, to replace outgoing clerk Deborah Pedercini.
The Monday night vote was unanimous among the seven councilors present.
King, a 25-year veteran of education in Massachusetts and New York, worked for more than five years in the North Adams Public Schools system, where she helped start the E3 Academy.
Despite her lack of municipal experience, King pointed to her work with a broad spectrum of parents and teachers as proof that she could handle interactions with the public and successfully tackle the "learning curve" of the job.
"Jobs right in North Adams are hard to come by," she said. "To be part of North Adams itself was very appealing to me."
Pedercini told the city last year that she was leaving her role, after more than three decades working for North Adams, first in the Office of Community Development, then as an assistant city clerk. She took the helm of the clerk’s office in 2019 and oversaw numerous elections during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
The city clerk screening committee received just over 50 applicants for the position, according to Councilor Wayne Wilkinson. The committee interviewed eight candidates and presented two options to the full council for a final round of Zoom interviews.
Pedercini, who has taken a position with the Lee Housing Authority, originally had planned to leave in February but agreed to extend her role until early April, in order to help train the new clerk.
The position pays approximately $54,200 a year, according to Pedercini.
Councilors who served on the screening committee said only three of the applicants for the position had direct clerk experience. They said they did not believe that experience was necessary for an effective candidate. The council chose King over finalist Angela Brothers, the former assistant town clerk in Stamford, Vt.
In her final interview Monday, King said she sees the clerk job as a "public service" role.
"What the public should expect is service, and polite service, and the ability to get them the information that they need," she told councilors. "If I don’t know it, I will learn how to find it, I will seek it out, and I will get back to them with the answers that they require."
According to her LinkedIn profile, King has a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York-Fredonia, and a master’s degree from SUNY Empire State College. She worked in advertising technologies and as a technical writer before moving to the school system in New York, where she held teaching positions in elementary, middle and high schools.
King joined North Adams Public Schools in 2012, according to her resume. In addition to teaching English and history, she developed curriculum for the E3 Academy, an alternative program at Drury High School that serves students who are under-credited and at risk of not completing high school.
When her husband secured a job in Eastern Massachusetts, King taught at Marblehead Community Charter School, then moved to the Epstein Hillel School, where she now works as assistant to the head of school. She also runs a jewelry business.