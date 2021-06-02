NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School has named Katie Booth as valedictorian and Mackenzie Dobbert as salutatorian for the Class of 2021. The graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Joe Wolfe Field. A senior car parade will precede the ceremony at 5:15 p.m.
Booth, the daughter of Eric and Laurie Booth of Clarksburg, will graduate with an overall grade point average of 100.23. Since her freshman year, Booth has challenged herself by taking 13 Advanced Placement courses and two dual enrollment courses through Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts as well as two courses through Berkshire Community College.
Booth has been inducted into both the Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies and has received several accolades at Student Recognition Night including the Sage College Book Award during her junior year.
She has been a member of the varsity basketball and varsity softball teams has also played for club teams during her off seasons and summers. She has served as a class officer and as a member of Student Council, and has volunteering with youth sports teams and participated in local clean-up days.
Booth will attend the University of Tampa in the fall with a major in biology on the pre-med track.
Dobbert, the daughter of Tina Dobbert of North Adams and Robert Dobbert of Williamstown, will graduate with an overall GPA of 99.5. She has challenged herself with seven Advanced Placement courses and several college courses through MCLA. She was inducted into the Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies, has been a consistent name on the high honor roll and received the Saint Anselm Book Award during her junior year.
Dobbert is a member of Drury’s concert and marching bands and has been the trumpet section leader for two years. For the past several years, she has played taps at both Veterans Day and Memorial Day events. In addition to her music, she has played varsity soccer, basketball and softball while a student at Drury, has been elected captain and led her soccer team to the Southern Division championship during her senior year.
Dobbert will attend MCLA this fall, majoring in health sciences.