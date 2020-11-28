The North Adams Police and Fire Departments and Northern Berkshire EMS are collecting unwrapped toys at each emergency service location through Dec 1.
The toy drive usually sets up at the Walmart in North Adams, but will not be this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on the North Adams Police Department Facebook page. All toys collected at the drive will be distributed locally.
Boxes are available for any business that would like to help out by collecting toys. MaryAnn King can be reached at mking@northadams-ma.gov and will drop off a box to those interested.
The post also thanked the Adams Community Bank and MountainOne Bank for its donations.