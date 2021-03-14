NORTH ADAMS — Tenants safely escaped a fire at their multi-family home in the city Saturday evening.
Around 7 p.m., the North Adams Fire Department responded to a call of an exterior fire at 93 Church St. When firefighters arrived, they found flames near a second-floor balcony.
Lt. Matthew LaBonte of the department said the fire was quickly put out, keeping it from spreading to inside the building. There was minor damage reported to the four-apartment dwelling.
No one was hurt and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.
The cause, believed to be accidental, remains under investigation.
According to city records, the structure, built in 1880, is owned by Scott E. Hilchey of Cheshire. It is assessed at $136,700.