NORTH ADAMS — The Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry has reduced its hours of operation, as demand for food assistance remains steady.
As of this week, the pantry will be open for in-person visits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, though staff will continue to man the phone until 4 p.m. for delivery requests. Deliveries go out on Thursdays.
Mark Rondeau, board president of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative, said the change serves in part to reduce volunteers’ COVID-19 risk. Volunteers, although masked, must work together in a relatively small space for several hours each week.
"I'm kind of concerned about how much things have spiked," he said. "The vaccine is going to be a little while for most people."
Organizers at the pantry told The Eagle they have been informing people about the change for several weeks now and had only seen only a trickle of visits during the 2 to 4 p.m. window on most weeks.
The level of need appears to be about the same as it was this time last year, Rondeau added, though the pantry has already seen several new customers who had feared losing their unemployment insurance ahead of a new stimulus bill.
The pantry is located at 45 Eagle St., North Adams. Residents of North Adams, Clarksburg and Florida can call 413-664-0123 for food delivery.