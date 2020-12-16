NORTH ADAMS — North Adams residents raised few concerns about a proposed zoning change that has stirred controversy in other municipalities.
At a preliminary public hearing on Wednesday night, locals had the chance to weigh in on whether the city should adopt "Smart Growth" zones that would encourage dense residential and mixed-use development in the city's downtown.
Zachary Feury, project coordinator at the city's Office of Community Development, said the hearing, held over Zoom, was the first step in a long process that will involve the City Council and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
"It's going to take us 10 months from tonight to get to the point when the City Council will be requested to formally adopt any zoning amendments," he said.
The zoning overlay, often referred to by the state designation 40R, met with opposition in the town of Adams, where some residents expressed concern over 40R's requirement that new development must have a minimum of 20 percent affordable housing. The measure was nonetheless adopted by Adams Town Meeting this fall.
In North Adams, the initial public reaction to the proposed zoning change was more muted. Residents, developers and councilors probed the city with questions about the proposed overlay districts, but did not lodge significant opposition.
More than a dozen members of the public attended the hearing hosted by the city's Community Development Committee, and several questioned how the zoning overlay might impact existing or future development.
Feury stressed that the overlay is just an option for developers and that anyone planning to develop a property based on the underlying zoning could still do so. He also said the 40R proposal was "not intended to benefit any single property owner [or] prospective property owner" but rather the city as a whole.
The largest bloc of commenters was made up of Eclipse Mill residents, who wanted to know how 40R might impact the potential purchase and development of the Hoosac Mill.
Meanwhile, City Councilor Jason LaForest questioned the use of area median income figures in 40R's affordable housing mandate.
New developments in Smart Growth districts are required to reserve units for families making less than 80 percent of the region's median income, and the highest allowable rents are capped based on that regional income marker.
But since the median family income in North Adams is much lower than that of the surrounding region, LaForest pointed out, an "affordable" unit by 40R legal standards would not necessarily be affordable to a low-income family in the city.
The city has stressed that 40R affordable housing is not synonymous with Section 8 housing and that the units could be rented to teachers, social workers and people in similarly paid professions.
Feury said adopting 40R would give officials capital to improve city infrastructure. Instituting the districts could make North Adams eligible for more than $4 million in incentive payments from the state, according to the city.
The Smart Growth zoning proposal is now open for public comment until mid-February, at which point the city is expected to send the proposal to the state for approval. The City Council could vote on instituting 40R by October 2021.
Anyone with comments should send them by email to the city's Office of Community Development at ocd@northadams-ma.gov.