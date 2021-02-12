NORTH ADAMS — A home on Veazie Street suffered heavy damage in an early morning fire Friday.
The fire started around 5:45 a.m. and took a couple of hours to extinguish, according to the North Adams Fire Department. The home at 47 Veazie St. was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.
A fire hydrant across the street from the home was not working, which caused some delays in putting out the blaze. Firefighters also had to work in single-degree temperatures.
The home was vacant, and there were no injuries.
Earlier this month, the Association of Firefighters Local 1781 raised concerns about nonfunctioning fire hydrants in the city.
The city's Public Safety Committee has taken up concerns about nonfunctioning fire hydrants after a fire at Greylock Valley Apartments.
According to Councilor Jason LaForest, the chairperson of the city's Public Safety Committee, about 100 hydrants across North Adams are not operational — up to one-fourth of the city’s hydrants.