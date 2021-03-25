A North Adams man was arrested on several drug charges last week after police say they found cocaine in his vehicle following a traffic stop in East Fishkill, N.Y.
Jahart B. Moore, 43, is facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
According to a news release from New York State Police, a trooper stopped Moore's car for a traffic violation around 2 p.m. March 18 on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of East Fishkill. Police searched his car and found approximately one-third pound of cocaine, the release stated.
Moore was arraigned in East Fishkill court and taken to the Dutchess County Jail, where he remained without bail.