SPRINGFIELD — A North Adams man was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for child exploitation offenses.
Anthony Deordio, 46, used a minor to produce child pornography in November 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. The video file he created was later discovered in a separate jurisdiction.
Deordio was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in Massachusetts state court in 2006.
He pleaded guilty in August to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor; three counts of advertising child pornography; two counts each of distribution of child pornography and transportation of child pornography; and one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He was also convicted of offering to sell child pornography on the internet, distributing child pornography over the internet and receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni in Springfield.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.