Fresh off his gig as North Adams mayor, Tom Bernard set to lead Berkshire United Way

PITTSFIELD — Former North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard did not have to wait long to take on a new challenge.
Bernard, who decided not to seek a third term as mayor this fall, was named president and CEO of the Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield on Tuesday. He will assume his new duties Jan. 24. His last day as mayor was Dec. 31.
Bernard, born and raised in North Adams, replaces Candace Winkler, who left the Berkshire United Way at the end of August to accept a leadership position with a national nonprofit based in Washington.
Laurie Gallagher, a former executive at Sabic Innovative Plastics, had been serving as the organization's interim president and CEO since Winkler's departure.
Bernard served as director of special projects at Smith College in Northampton before becoming mayor of North Adams in 2018. Also, he has held several positions at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.
This story will be updated.