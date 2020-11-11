A heavy or hero? Inside Tom Bernard's game plan on Crane

North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard has named Angie Ellison as his new administrative officer. Ellison has served as town administrator of Uxbridge and town manager of Blandford.

NORTH ADAMS — Mayor Tom Bernard has appointed a new chief administrative officer.

Angie Lopes Ellison, former town manager in Uxbridge and town administrator in Blandford, began work Monday.

Ellison succeeds Michael Canales, who left North Adams in September to become town administrator in Stockbridge. Canales had been the administrator in North Adams for eight years.

In the role, she will serve as chief of staff to Bernard and help him with city operations, including coordinating across the public and private sectors, following up on public requests and liaising with City Council, the state and the federal government.

“Angie Ellison is a great addition to the city’s leadership team,” Bernard said in a press release Tuesday. “She has the administrative, department, and fiscal management experience to be a strong and effective partner.”

Ellison has a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University and a master's from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Bernard told city councilors on Tuesday that Ellison’s responsibilities might not directly correlate to the work that Canales did. He said her specific portfolio would be ironed out in the coming weeks and months.

