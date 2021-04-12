NORTH ADAMS – The Planning Board on Monday approved an independent bookstore, a variety store, a new cell site, a dog care facility – and an adult use marijuana cultivation facility that would open in the former Crane Stationery building.
The permit request for an indoor marijuana cultivation facility came from Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts, which operates recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Pittsfield, Hudson and Framingham.
The board's approval marks one step in a process for the company, which will make its case again Tuesday at the City Council meeting.
According to a 1980 declaration, the city of North Adams has the right to refuse the property's sale. Temescal has asked the city, through the council, to waive that right and clear the way for the sale.
The company will also require state licensure to open the facility.
Josh Lee Smith, a lawyer for Temescal, stressed that an adult use marijuana cultivation facility in North Adams would benefit the community and would require only minimal changes to the building’s exterior.
"This is something that I think is an opportunity for both sides, really," he told the board. "We think this is a gem of a property. We've been searching for a property for a long time, and we believe this is it. At the same time, I think this is a great opportunity for the city."
Smith said that the company had been welcomed "with open arms" from city officials, including Mayor Tom Bernard.
According to estimates from the company, Temescal would employ 75 to 80 people in its first stage and increase that number as it expanded cultivation.
The facility would pay a "Community Impact Fee," intended to account for municipal expenses on roads, infrastructure, police, fire, inspections, permitting and "unforeseen impacts." The fees would rise each year, starting at $60,000 for the first year in operation and rising to $200,000 in the fourth and fifth years, though capped at 3 percent of gross sales, according to the company's application.
"I do know there was a tax incentive deal between Crane and the city," said Smith. "This is really the opposite. We're creating jobs and we're providing additional impact fees as part of us being in operation here."
The company would also use its "best efforts" to hire vendors, contractors and employees from North Adams, according to its filing, and work with the city on drug abuse prevention.
Tom Haffly, Temescal's director of production, assured the board that the facility would have strict security – such as 24/7 video recordings inside and outside – as well as little odor impact, with four layers of protection, including carbon filtration.
"With treatment you can get pretty close, into the building almost, before you experience any kind of odor," he said.
Other board action
The bookstore, Bear & Bee Bookshop, is planned for 28 Holden St. and will primarily feature used books, as well as a selection of gifts and a bike rack outside, said applicant Jennifer Stevens.
The board also OK’d a permit at 96 Union St. for Northern Berkshire K9, a dog daycare, training and grooming facility that has been operating for two years in Williamstown.
"Unfortunately it's not adequate for our business any longer," said owner Heather Jones. "So we'd like to bring it to your city and really focus on Mass MoCA. We service a lot of people coming in and out of town for that."
Permits were also granted for a convenience store, Pops Variety, at 20 Marshall St., the site of the former Man's World Styling Salon, and a Verizon Wireless cell site that would increase coverage along Route 7.