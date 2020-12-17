NORTH ADAMS — North Adams police are giving away two bicycles to families in need for the holidays, as the department's annual toy drive draws to a close.
One bike is Batman-themed bike and intended for a 5- to 7-year old. The other has pink heart decorations and would be appropriate for a 3- to 5-year-old. Both were purchased with a grant from Walmart.
Families in need of a holiday gift should put an envelope — containing their name, phone number and bike preference — into the blue mailbox by the NAPD building by noon Friday.
The bike donation is a small piece of an effort by public safety agencies to get toys to families during the pandemic, said dispatcher and organizer Maryann King.
Rather than hosting a big collection event this year, public safety volunteers put out boxes across the city — including at the police and fire stations and the library.
"We went to Plan B, and it worked out very well," she said. "It's such a great feeling, some families wouldn't have Christmas if it weren't for this."
The toy drive closes on Saturday, when the gifts are distributed, but King says donations will still be accepted after that.