NORTH ADAMS North Adams Public Schools has purchased thousands of masks and gloves with a $7,000 grant from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association.

The association, which is the city's insurance provider, gave North Adams a risk management grant last fall to cover COVID-19-related costs and to help prevent losses because of property damage.

Schools Business Administrator Carrie Burnett announced the grant at a school committee meeting Tuesday.

Burnett told The Eagle that $5,000 went toward a bulk purchase of personal protective equipment, which included 4,000 child- and adult-size masks, 15 cases of N95 masks and 10,000 gloves of various sizes.

The remainder of the grant went to a thermographic camera that the district will use to increase energy efficiency by finding problem spots in old school buildings.

"It can detect heat loss in and around doors and windows, [and] detect potential steam leaks in walls and under [the] floor," Burnett said. "It can also be used to detect roof leaks."

