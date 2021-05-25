NORTH ADAMS — All city residents are being asked to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke coming from the fire at a junkyard near downtown.
State police and firefighters are at the scene at George Apkin & Sons on State Street and restricting access to the area. Vehicle traffic was also closed Tuesday afternoon on a section of Ashland Street near the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Explosions were heard coming from the area, but no injuries have been reported. Employees at the junkyard were able to safely evacuate.
James Banks, who lives on Ashland Street, was told by firefighters to close his windows because of chemicals that were being burned in the fire. "They told us to close windows in the back by [the] railroad tracks," he said. "They told us it's chemicals."
Asked if he was worried for his safety, Banks replied: "Don't know, don't know. Nobody's got gas masks, so I guess we're alright."
The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after 11 a.m., the city sent out a robocall advising residents to close their windows and businesses to shut off their HVAC systems. Some businesses in the area also were being evacuated.
Several hydrants that firefighters initially tried to use to fight the blaze either didn't work or had water pressure issues.
Crews from Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Hinsdale, Lanesborough and Williamstown were on the scene.
