NORTH ADAMS — Schools will be closed Friday for an emergency "snow" day, according to district superintendent Barbara Malkas.
The district is taking an emergency day for a number of reasons, Malkas said in an email to families. Three people the in district — two at Greylock Elementary School and one at Drury High School — were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and a "high number" of teachers are unable to work because of side effects from vaccination.
Berkshire County also remains under a winter weather advisory until 2 a.m. Saturday, and the city was seeing moderate snowfall Friday morning.
"This is an emergency day and school is closed, not a remote day," Malkas wrote. "No students or staff are to report to school or online for remote learning. This day will need to be made up in June at the end of the school year, effectively moving the last day of school to June 14, 2021."