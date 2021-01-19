North Adams Public Schools will remain in remote learning through the end of the month, amid high levels of COVID-19 community spread.
The district announced Tuesday it would extend its remote period through Jan. 29 and longer if necessary.
Students were originally expected to return to hybrid learning this week after a post-holiday remote period, but district leaders stressed that the restart of in-person classes would depend on certain benchmarks, including local positivity rates.
In her announcement, Superintendent Barbara Malkas cited the district’s threshold of a 3 percent positivity rate for North Adams and the surrounding towns from which the district draws students and teachers.
“Both the 4.36% positivity rate for the city and the 6.59% positivity rate for the 15 collective towns has triggered the continuation of remote learning,” Malkas wrote. “Without serious efforts to lower these rates, we may need to extend the time period for remote learning beyond that date.”
The data came from the state’s weekly public health report released last Thursday.
The announcement asked families to continue to wear a mask, wash hands, maintain physical distance, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and refrain from large gatherings.
“It is my sincerest hope that all of our families, staff and community members do those things that will help us to get back to school in the coming weeks,” she wrote.