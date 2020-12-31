North Adams Public Schools food distribution resumes on Monday, as the district reopens with two weeks of remote learning.
All children 18 and under are eligible for one breakfast, lunch and dinner free of charge.
Breakfast and lunch meals are available for curbside grab-and-go weekdays at Mohawk Forest Apartments and Greylock Valley Apartments, starting at 11 and 11:45 a.m. respectively, for a half-hour window. Weekend meals are provided on Fridays.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, multiple days worth of breakfasts and lunches are available at Brayton Elementary School and Colegrove Park Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon
Dinners can be picked up from 4:30 to 5 p.m. each weekday at Brayton Elementary School.
The school committee voted to reopen virtually for two weeks after the winter vacation, in order to minimize the risk from COVID-19 spread following holiday gatherings.