NORTH ADAMS — A city man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing two people Saturday night, causing serious injuries.
Bobby Bushey, 58, stabbed the victims — Fred Reynolds, 50, and his nephew, Kori Smith, 21 — during an incident at 55/57 Hall St., where he and Reynolds live in separate apartments, according to a police report.
North Adams police arrived at the apartments after 10 p.m. and found a blood trail leading into Reynolds' apartment, the report said.
Reynolds had been "disemboweled," with puncture wounds on the sides of his abdomen, the report said, and Smith suffered multiple puncture wounds to his chest. They were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where they underwent emergency surgery.
Both men are now in stable condition, according to Berkshire Medical Center.
"The disagreement stemmed from a previous incident that was not resolved," police wrote to The Eagle.
Witnesses at the scene gave the police different explanations for how the situation escalated.
Smith told police that Reynolds had gone into Bushey’s apartment to apologize for a previous incident. Bushey said the two men jumped him and that he acted in self-defense, according to the police report.
Bushey, who suffered minor injuries, told police that he and Reynolds had gotten into a fight about two weeks ago.
One witness said that he saw an argument escalating between the two sides earlier in the evening, according to the report.
Bushey pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Police, North Adams Police and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office all responded to the incident.