NORTH ADAMS — Stop & Shop is closed for a second day because of a gas leak, but could reopen this evening.

The store had originally hoped to open by midday on Thursday but now expects to be running again by 6 p.m.

The customer service desk told The Eagle that staff first noticed the leak when they entered the store early on Wednesday morning. The North Adams Fire Department then shut down the building, according to customer service representative Anna Ramos.

Employees stood outside of Stop & Shop in North Adams on Thursday morning, turning away customers because of a gas leak on Wednesday. 

She said that the store currently has no heat or hot water, and the delay in reopening came because plumbers had to get the necessary parts to fix the building’s heating system.

Employees stood outside the store turning away a steady stream of customers on Thursday morning.

The pharmacy is also closed, according to a sign outside the store. Anyone who has a prescription ready and needs immediate help can contact the pharmacist at 413-443-0064.

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.

