NORTH ADAMS — Stop & Shop reopened Friday morning after closing for two days because of a gas leak.
The customer service desk told The Eagle that staff first noticed the leak when they entered the store early on Wednesday morning. The North Adams Fire Department then shut down the building, according to customer service representative Anna Ramos.
She said that the store had no heat or hot water, and the delay in reopening came because plumbers had to get the necessary parts to fix the building’s heating system.
Employees stood outside the store turning away a steady stream of customers on Thursday morning. The store had hoped to reopen throughout the day Thursday but was unable to until Friday.