NORTH ADAMS — The city of North Adams will host a virtual menorah lighting ceremony as COVID-19 cases climb in the region.
Residents to stay home and watch the lighting online at 5 p.m. Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah. The Eagle will live stream the ceremony on and at berkshireeagle.com.
The brief ceremony will feature Rabbi Rachel Barenblat of Congregation Beth Israel.
“Of course it's hard to be apart,” Barenblat told The Eagle. “And... we're blessed to have these digital modalities for gathering. The connections between us, and our connections to our traditions, persist even when we're physically apart. And right now, staying apart is how we keep each other safe and prevent the virus' spread.”
The menorah will set up in Dr. Arthur Rosenthal Square on West Main Street, across from City Hall.
The city hosted a virtual holiday tree lighting in November, citing COVID-19 precautions. North Adams has seen at least 25 additional cases since mid-November, according to data from the state, putting the city in the ‘yellow’ risk category.