NORTH ADAMS — After months of deliberation, the City Council on Tuesday is expected to ban pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits, as part of a countrywide movement to stop exploitative breeding at “puppy mills.”
The ordinance passed the council unanimously March 9, and councilors will vote on whether to put the ban in place after a second reading Tuesday.
By enacting the ban, North Adams would prohibit pet stores from selling the kinds of animals that often are sourced from large-scale breeding enterprises. Stores would be allowed to display animals up for adoption from a shelter, rescue organization or public animal control agency, and small, local breeders would be allowed to continue raising, breeding and selling animals.
Though the city does not have pet stores that sell animals, supporters of the ordinance called it a preemptive measure, as well as a boon for animal rights.
“I see it as a proactive ordinance for the future of North Adams,” said Councilor Marie Harpin, who introduced the measure. “And in these puppy mills, many of the animals are sick or have behavioral problems, so, it is definitely going to be consumer protection for the residents of North Adams.”
Harpin pointed out that, since other Massachusetts municipalities have put similar bylaws or ordinances in place, cities and towns that fail to enact such a measure might end up becoming hosts to pet stores that cannot do business elsewhere.
Since Harpin first introduced the measure in October, debate over the ban largely has revolved around whether the language of the ordinance would harm local breeders.
Proponents of the ban described the physical and emotional neglect of animals in puppy mills, and the costs that are passed on to consumers when they unwittingly purchase a sick animal, while opponents had argued that the commonwealth’s language defining a “pet store” could have ramifications for small breeders, not just out-of-state breeding enterprises.
Councilors decided to postpone considering the ordinance until the Attorney General’s Office had reviewed similar bylaws in other municipalities. According to Harpin, the council moved forward after the AG’s office largely approved a similar ban in the town of Holliston.
The updated ordinance includes the state’s definition of a pet store, in order to provide clarity, Harpin said.
“We spelled out that, a person who sells animals on their residential premises, a smaller breeder, that would be acceptable,” she said. “Along with animal control agencies, shelters and rescue organizations.”
The Humane Society defines puppy mills as commercial dog-breeding operations that put profit above the health and welfare of the animals, according to Laura Hagen, the organization’s Massachusetts director. Most puppy mill dogs in Massachusetts are transported to the state from the Midwest, she told The Eagle.
Councilors also made other changes to the bill, to comply with state law, including removing language around the “seizure” of animals and reducing the fee for stores that break the law.
By passing the measure, North Adams would join at least 377 counties and municipalities that have enacted a similar ban, up from 360 at the time the city’s ordinance first was introduced, according to a database from the Humane Society. Pittsfield passed a similar measure in 2020.
Supporters of the ban, including the Humane Society and Berkshire Voters For Animals, hope that the measure’s uptake in various municipalities will push the Legislature to consider similar action.