North Adams is asking residents to stay home and watch the tree lighting virtually this year, as a precaution as COVID-19 rates continue to rise across the region.
The virtual tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“The public health guidance is clear and consistent — public gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said in a press release. “A virtual celebration lets us all see and enjoy the spectacle of lighting up our downtown while ensuring social distancing and safety for everyone.”
Residents can watch on Northern Berkshire Community Television channel 1301.
The virtual tree gathering, Bernard added, will also allow out-of-town family and friends who are not traveling this year because of the virus to watch the event.
Bernard and an unnamed guest will open the event and throw the ceremonial switch. After the lighting, Rebel Beat Sound System will play holiday music.