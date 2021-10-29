CANAAN, NY — A North Adams woman was killed in a car crash on State Route 295 early Friday morning. 

Paula R. Buxbaum, 58, was one of two passengers in a vehicle that struck a tree, according to a statement from state police. Buxbaum was taken by EMS to Berkshire Medical Center were she was pronounced dead. 

The driver, 51-year-old Douglas R. Jones, and a second passenger, who is 17 and whose name was not released, were each treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. 

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers said it apparently was accidental. 

New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks responded to the scene at about 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle off the roadway. 

