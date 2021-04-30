NORTH ADAMS — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will reopen its offices to walk-ins starting on Monday.
Community members interested in learning more about the coalition's upcoming parenting workshops, youth services or prevention and recovery resources can stop by the office at 61 Main St., Room 218. Masks are required.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The coalition is also open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the second and third Sundays of each month.
"Knowing that we’ve made good progress in vaccination rates here in North County, NBCC is eager to serve our community in person again," said Executive Director Amber Besaw. "Our lifeblood has always been connecting with community members who walk in off the street."
The coalition has been offering services by Zoom and in-person by appointment since early in the pandemic but had hoped to return to "a semblance of normalcy," Besaw said.
"Now we see that we’ve arrived at a ‘new normal,’ one where we can work together safely, observing the mask and capacity mandates that our governor has set forth, and we feel comfortable opening our office to walk-ins," she said. "We not only feel comfortable, we absolutely can’t wait to see everyone’s faces again, even if it’s only the part that’s not covered by a mask.”
The Bike Collective at the Ashland Street Armory in North Adams will also reopen to walk-ins from 3:30 to 5:30 on Mondays.