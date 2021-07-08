CHESHIRE — The new, full-time town administrator has hit the ground running.
Jennifer Morse toured all the town buildings, met the town department heads and Town Hall staff, answered all the voice messages and emails — and that's just the first two days on the job.
"Everyone has been helpful and they're glad I'm here," said Morse, who officially started on Tuesday. "Having a full-time administrator allows the board to focus more on policy and less on the day-to-day."
Morse succeeded Ed St. John IV, who resigned in December for personal reasons.
Last month, the Select Board chose Morse from three finalists, impressed with her overall municipal government experience. The former Ashfield town administrator signed a three-year contract earning her an $80,000 annual salary.
Cheshire's town administrator has previously been a part-time position that paid a $40,000 annual salary for a 24-hour work week. Annual town meeting voters on June 14 approved making the town administrator a full-time position with a salary cap of $85,000 for fiscal 2022.
Morse brings to Cheshire varied municipal government experience. Before becoming Ashfield's town administrator in February 2020, she served as an assistant assessor in Ashfield for nine years, and in the same position in Shelburne for four years.
She also was a select board member, town clerk and served on the Board of Health for 11 years, all in her hometown of Rowe.
"[Morse] bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role only further enhances the potential for positive change," said Select Board Chair Michelle Francesconi. "I am looking forward to working with Jennifer and the other members of the board as we enter into this new chapter for the town."
While the Select Board and Morse are on a learning curve in transitioning to a full-time presence at Town Hall, the new day-to-day boss says her municipal experience will help her adapt to her career move.
"I've been on a board of selectmen and know what to expect from a town executive," she said.
Morse is unsure what pending project or issue she'll tackle first, but she will enjoy the 35 minute ride to work.
"It's beautiful here. There are breathtaking views coming into Cheshire. I found a nice shortcut [from Rowe] that takes me right to Route 116," she said, referring to the state highway that goes by Hoosac Valley Middle and High School.