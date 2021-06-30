WILLIAMSTOWN — An auction of The Orchards Hotel, a longtime landmark in town, has been postponed until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The hotel property was foreclosed on by mortgage holder Mountain One Bank, and was to be the subject of an auction on Wednesday. According to an agent of the auctioneer, Danial P. McLaughlin & Co. Auctioneers speculated that the cause of the delay involved the mortgage holder.
The four-star rated hotel, at 206 Adams Road in Williamstown, has 49 rooms and suites, a courtyard, and a full-service restaurant. It has been closed since late March 2020, just after the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses across the country.
Built in the mid-1980s, it was sold by CRE Holdings Inc. to International Hotel Management & Development Inc. for $1.45 million in 1993, which sold it to HCCOrchards LLC for $6.27 million in 2006. The foreclosure of the property was filed May 19, 2021.
In the public notice published in the Tuesday, June 8 edition of The Berkshire Eagle, the foreclosure occurred “for breach of the conditions of said mortgage.”
The highest bidder needs to deposit a bank treasurer's check, or certified check, for $25,000 as a non-refundable earnest money deposit towards the purchase. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid upon delivery of the deed within 30 days. If the highest bidder is unsuccessful in raising the funds for the purchase, the auctioneer will turn to the next highest bidder.