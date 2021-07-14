ADAMS — Gov. Charlie Baker will join other state officials at a news conference Wednesday to celebrate the release of $6.5 million in funding for the new Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center.

The news conference will take place 11 a.m. at Greylock Glen Resort on Gould Road. Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery.

A livestream of the news conference will be available here.

Construction on the building — which is set to be a hub for outdoor activity on a slope below Mount Greylock — is scheduled to begin this year, with the center to open in 2022.

Following that event, Baker and other state officials will travel to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, where he will make a grant announcement for the Destination Development Capital Program at the Clark to highlight tourism resources and infrastructure in Massachusetts.

That announcement will also be livestreamed.