NORTH ADAMS — While some who die in car crashes are memorialized at the spot where they died, George Ferris is being commemorated in an area where he spent a lot of his life.

At Main and State streets, in a grassy park owned by the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, sits a wooden bench with a plaque honoring Ferris, a longtime barber in the city.

"It's between all the locations that my dad worked, which is nice," Craig Ferris, George Ferris' son, said Thursday afternoon, while sitting on the bench.

"Two times I went over there myself or with my son," he said. "We'd go over and sit on the bench and talk to my dad.

"It's a nice little park they've created," he said. "I know he would have liked to sit there.”

George Ferris was a third-generation barber who cut hair at his family's shop, Man's World Styling Salon, which had several locations in the city, including next to where the park is now and across the street. Last fall, he died at age 82, in a head-on collision on Curran Highway. His brothers closed the barbershop this year.

Michelle Kirby, George Ferris' cousin, said she called Mass MoCA and suggested that the museum dedicate a bench to Ferris.

"It was something I thought would be a nice tribute to George," she said. "He was like my brother, even though he was my cousin."

She also is a regular visitor to the bench.

"Maybe once a week I go over and sit on the bench and remember how good he was," she said. “He was in good health, that's the thing. It's such a tragic way to die.”

Ann Meier, of Adams, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and marked-lanes violation, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. She was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court in March, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for this month.

The plaque, which is being cleaned and will be reinstated soon, reads: "In memory of George Ferris, who dedicated his life to his family and friends."

"George Ferris was a beloved member of the North Adams community where his family owned and operated a barbershop since the 1930s," a Mass MoCA spokesperson said in an email. "It seemed a fitting place to honor his legacy."

George Ferris was a fixture at the shop. In 2006, he told The Eagle that barbering was “in the blood” for him. “It’s like washing up in the morning or brushing your teeth,” he said at the time.

"He loved the people, his customers at the barbershop," Craig Ferris said. "He really liked getting the lowdown of what was going on in town, what was going on with the customers. ... He'd get into everybody's business and they’d talk to him — not unlike they were at a bar talking to a bartender."

Growing up, he said, "I knew he knew a lot of people, and I couldn't go anywhere without someone knowing who my dad was."

"I couldn't get away with anything,” he added with a laugh. He still receives condolences from people who knew his dad.

"It's also a nice feeling knowing that that many people knew him and cared," he said. "It's been a nice feeling having that kind of support behind the whole community. It's definitely helped.”