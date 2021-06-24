NORTH ADAMS — Want to find the best hot dog in Massachusetts? According to one publication, if you live in Berkshire County, you don't have to go far.
Yankee Magazine has ranked Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams as the top place in the state to grab a hot dog.
"Eating at Jack’s requires a little patience, as there’s usually a line and the space is cramped," the magazine wrote. "Like many of our best hot dog picks, Jack’s is a family business that dates back decades — in this case, a full century. Jaffros 'Jack' Levanos opened this spot in 1917, and his grandson Jeff now runs the place.
"Our favorite order is the chili cheese dog: richly meaty, served on a steamed bun with a slice of melted American cheese, and a rightful bargain at $2.15. But there’s also sauerkraut and fried onions and peppers to top things off. Add a side of onion rings or fries (both excellent), and you’ll still make it out of here for under $5."
Jack's, a longtime fixture on Eagle Street, recently reopened for full indoor dining after being forced to do takeout only due to the pandemic.
In a Facebook post about Jack's being recognized for its hot dogs, North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard quipped: "Let me be FRANK — this article acknowledges what’s aBUNdantly clear to everyone in North Adams who RELISHes Jack's Hot Dog Stand — They cut the MUSTARD with their DOGged determination to provide great food year round whether the day is sunny, windy, or CHILI."