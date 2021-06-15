NORTH ADAMS — A call to North Adams Police on Tuesday afternoon triggered a significant police response, a search for a possible home intruder and, in the end, no arrest — but a reassurance to the public regarding its safety.
North Adams Police received a call about 3:15 p.m. that an apartment had been broken into, and the caller said that the intruder was armed and threatening her, according to a statement from North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.
The caller told police that she left the apartment in search of safety and that the intruder was inside, according to Wood. When police entered the apartment, it was empty, Wood said.
Because of the seriousness of the call, Wood said, the Berkshire County Special Response Team — it has members from a number of county law enforcement departments — was activated. An armored vehicle and phalanx of heavily armed officers descended on the Union Street home and a nearby parking lot on the Mohawk Trail.
Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies in tactical gear began by staging in a parking lot next to a sign reading Northern Berkshire K9, across from the Miner Combat gym. Pittsfield, Adams and state police vehicles were on hand, as was an ambulance.
Members of the Special Response Team entered the home and didn’t find anyone, according to Wood.
About 5:20 p.m., the armored vehicle with several officers aboard left the parking lot. By 5:30, numerous officers and the armored vehicle were deployed at the foot of Union Street where it meets the Mohawk Trail.
By 6:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and no one had been hurt or arrested, according to city police.
“At this time there will continue to be follow up into this incident,” Wood said in a statement. “The identity of the alleged suspect has not been determined. We do not believe there is any risk to public safety as this appeared to be” an isolated event.