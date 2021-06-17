NORTH ADAMS — A celebration has been planned for Friday night to mark the completion of a large mural on the North Adams Housing Authority complex that pays homage to the city's history.

The event will take place 7 p.m. outside the complex at 150 Ashland St. The mural covers one side of the building and its central figure is Lue Gim Gong, a horticulturist and Chinese immigrant who came to North Adams in the late 1800s to work in a shoe factory. He later lived in Florida, where he developed a frost-tolerant orange.

The mural is being painted by Renowned artist Gaia and is part of a larger project to improve the Ashland Street corridor funded through a grant from MassDevelopment and a crowdfunding campaign.