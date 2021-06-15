CHESHIRE — Cheshire is getting a full-time town administrator.

By a vote of 68-5, voters at Monday night's annual town meeting agreed to pay the new day-to-day municipal boss up to an $85,000 annual salary for a 40-hour work week when the new fiscal year begins July 1. The position is currently a 24-hour work week at a $40,000 yearly salary.

The town administrator change is a line item in the $6.67 million operating budget for fiscal 2022 that voters adopted during the three-hour session at Hoosac Valley Middle and High School.

The Select Board can now begin contract negotiations with Jennifer Morse. The board last week offered the Ashfield town administrator the Cheshire job, one she had said she would accept if it became a 40-hour position.

if both parties agree on a contract, Morse would succeed Ed St. John IV, who resigned in December for personal reasons. Former Cheshire Administrator Mark Webber has been serving as interim administrator.

The post has been part time since its inception nearly 20 years ago, but the workload has increased. Except for the town highway superintendent, Robert Navin, there are no other full-time department heads to address the daily needs, concerns or questions of Cheshire residents.

"The local service you deserve comes at a cost, but it's worth it," Navin told the nearly 90 residents in attendance.

The Select Board and other town officials noted how a full-timer can also spend time writing grants and better manage the municipality. Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi said Morse comes with a varied background that includes being a member of the Select Board and Board of Health, and serving as town clerk, in her hometown of Rowe. She has also held the post of assistant assessor in Ashfield and Shelburne.

"The woman has amazing credentials and can turn this town around," Francesconi said.

The several people who spoke against a full-time administrator felt the town couldn't afford the additional expense with Cheshire coming close to exceeding its tax levy limit. Gary Trudeau called the move a "huge waste of money."

All the remaining money articles passed, including $650,000 for the ongoing upgrade of the Route 8 water main. The initial $150,000 would come in the form of water operation surplus money to pay for the state-mandated improvements. The remaining $500,000 would be a loan to be paid back by the water users. This requires a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion at a future municipal election. Cheshire is seeking a grant to help pay for the project.

Additional special money articles approved include:

• $260,000 to help defray the cost of the operating budget and avoid a Proposition 2 1/2 override

• $235,000 to fund a new wing-snowplow dump truck that requires a Proposition 2 1/2 override vote at a future townwide election

• $60,000 to study town buildings’ conditions and needs

Meanwhile voters were split on three articles dealing with local elected officials. They approved making the tax collector appointed rather than elected. The change must now get townwide support as a ballot question at next May's annual town election.

Residents rejected the concept of an appointed, rather than elected, town clerk and also defeated a measure for a recall process of elected Cheshire officials.