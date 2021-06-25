The state Department of Transportation will be conducting bridge and guardrail work on Interstate 90 in southern Berkshire County next week.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday morning and will conclude Friday, and will involves some lane and shoulder closures, according to a news release.
Here are the locations and schedules for the work:
- Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10.6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Becket: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 20 to mile marker 17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, according to the release.