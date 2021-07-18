ADAMS — A fire has temporarily closed a popular downtown restaurant in Adams.
The Pizza House will need to undergo renovations following what Adams fire officials determined was an electrical fire at the eatery late Sunday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Adams Fire Department was called to 26 Hoosac St. for a report of light smoke in the two-story building. When firefighters arrived, the smoke confined to the restaurant was starting to get heavier. About 15 minutes later they found the source of the fire coming from inside the wall at the main entrance, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Ziemba
"We had to open the wall and ceiling to get at [the fire.] We had it out within minutes of finding it," he said.
The Cheshire Fire Department was called to the scene to assist Adams firefighters.
Ziemba said no one was hurt and the person living in a second-floor apartment would likely be able to stay in the rental unit.