NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshires biggest fall celebration will return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
1Berkshire announced that the Fall Foliage Parade will be take place on Oct. 3.
"Each year, 1Berkshire collaborates with the city of North Adams to host a festive, inclusive, and vibrant downtown parade celebrating all things autumnal in the Berkshires," read a statement on the nonprofit's website. "The entire community is invited to participate in this beloved event, which takes place on the first Sunday of October."
Last year's parade was canceled due to gathering restrictions related to the pandemic, along with the Greylock Ramble and RambleFest events.
Combined, these annual events typically draw over 20,000 participants across the Northern Berkshires.