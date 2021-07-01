NORTH ADAMS — After a hiatus last summer, Fourth of July fireworks are back this year.
The show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Joe Wolfe Field, right after the North Adams SteepleCats game.
After the game, it will be free to sit in the stands, said Suzy Helme, city director of community events.
"The best place to be, in terms of city property, is down by the ballfield," she said.
Last year, the city canceled the show because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Berkshire Fireworks will design the display.
Typically, the city expects thousands of people to attend the fireworks.
"But, I think with COVID, I'm not really sure what to expect," Helme said. "We've definitely been getting calls from people out of town, of people looking for fireworks."