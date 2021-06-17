When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Florida Senior/Community Center, 367 Mohawk Trail
Highlight: As budgeting season winds down across the Berkshires, Florida voters will gather to approve a budget with a large infusion into the town’s stabilization fund. The nearly $3.8 million budget proposal includes $230,000 toward stabilization, marking a 7 percent increase over the current fiscal year. General expenses remain stable, with only slight increases in basic town functions and salaries.
New AED units: In the proposed budget, $25,000 would go toward replacing automated external defibrillator units in town buildings and for Fire Department buildings.
Increase in stabilization funds: The town will put nearly $600,000 into stabilization, including $350,000 from free cash and $230,00 through taxation, if voters approve the measure. Neil Oleson, chairperson of the town's Select Board, said the money will replace money used last year.
Bump in funding for education: Outside of the infusion into stabilization, the largest proposed budget increase comes from the Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational Tech school.
Funding for McCann Technical School will increase 49 percent, from $188,742 to $281,237. Oleson attributed the rise to an increase in the cost per student, as well as a bump in the number of students.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $3,832,376
Increase: 7 percent
LINE ITEMS
$1,669,237 to fund Florida and Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational Tech school districts
$147,067 for the Berkshire County Retirement System to provide an annual assessment
$25,000 to replace automated external defibrillator units in town buildings, including for the Fire Department
— Francesca Paris, The Berkshire Eagle