FLORIDA — Voters have approved a $3.8 million budget proposal, which includes additional education costs and replaces stabilization funds used in the previous year.
All line items passed unanimously Friday at the annual town meeting, which was attended by about 25 voters, according to Town Administrator Christine Dobbert.
The town saw a 7 percent increase in its budget, with most of the extra funds going to stabilization. The new budget puts nearly $600,000 into stabilization, through both free cash and taxation, to make up for money drained last year.
The town also saw a significant increase in costs for McCann Technical School, a 49 percent rise to $281,237. Neil Oleson, chair of the Select Board, attributed the rise to an increase in the cost per student, as well as a bump in the number of students.