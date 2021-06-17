NORTH ADAMS — Ron O'Brien didn't think twice about coming to the State Street Tavern on Monday, the first day the bar had been open in 15 months.
“How could I not do that?” the retired North Adams teacher and regular at the tavern said with a chuckle while sitting at the bar on Tuesday night.
O'Brien and many of the bar's usual customers were happy to be back at the tavern, known to many as the "T," after a long hiatus amid the pandemic.
The bar was last open on March 16, 2020, co-owners Dennis St. Pierre and Bob Cellana said. That day, "nobody wanted to leave," St. Pierre recalled. "Everybody was hugging and crying."
While restaurants and bars with kitchens eventually reopened last year, the tavern does not serve food and it wasn't able to open until state restrictions lifted late last month.
The bar opened its doors to customers once again on Monday. “It was nice to see everybody," St. Pierre said. "We missed them."
Longtime customer Paul Hopkins said that word spread quickly that the bar was reopening.
“I started coming here 20 years ago," he said while sitting at the bar on Tuesday. “This is not your average bar ... Everyone knows who you are, everyone knows where you sit, everyone knows your business."
O'Brien agreed. For him, the tavern is “the Cheers of North Adams." He added, “The community in this place is incredible."
The bar's owners made no changes to the inside of the bar before reopening, they said. "Why would you change this?" St. Pierre said, motioning to the bar's walls covered in framed photos and glowing rainbow string lights.
Before the pandemic, the longest the bar had been closed was a day, typically on Easter and Christmas, said the co-owners, who have owned the bar since the 1980s.
The tavern made it through the past year "on a shoestring," St. Pierre said. Mingo's Sports Bar and Grill hosted a fundraiser for the tavern, which helped the business stay afloat, St. Pierre and Cellana said.
“They are the ones that got us through this," Cellana said. “It was make or break.”